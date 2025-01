OK, spill: who has been adding gay pills to the water supply? Someone must have been, because the number of LGBTQ-identifying adults in the US has jumped dramatically. According to a recent Gallup poll, the numbers have gone from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.1% in 2021. Gen Z, defined by Gallup as people born between 1997 and 2003, is leading the charge: 20.8% of them identified as LGBTQ+ in 2021, up from 10.5% in 2017.