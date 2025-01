Remember AOC, the public figure sometimes referred to as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.)? The Millennial influencer and two-term congresswoman's star power has faded considerably since Donald Trump left office, but you might recognize her from 2021 headlines such as "AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich' dress to Met Gala" (New York Post) and "SPOTTED: AOC's Tesla Parked Illegally Outside Whole Foods in Posh DC Neighborhood" (Washington Free Beacon).