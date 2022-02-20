Biden Hyping Russia Threat for Partisan Gain | RealClearPolitics

I’ve heard of low-intensity conflict, but this is ridiculous. Joe Biden and the legions of palace eunuchs who comprise the national security complex, both inside and outside of the executive branch, combined with Pentagon reporters with a touch of Stockholm Syndrome, promised the grandest European battle since Waterloo. First Russia was going to invade Ukraine last Saturday. Then it was going to be last Wednesday. Then this weekend. So far, with the exception of a few minor explosions in Russian Ukraine, the silence is thunderous.