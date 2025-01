In 1973, Tele-Communications Inc., a cable company headed by a thirty-two-year-old named John Malone, was having trouble getting the city of Vail, Colorado, to accept its rates. An engineer by training, Malone is possessed of what the media mogul Barry Diller once called “a frictionless mind.” He has been nicknamed the Cable Cowboy, Darth Vader, and Rupert Murdoch’s “frenemy.”