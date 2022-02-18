 The Politics of the Supreme Court Shortlist | RealClearPolitics

The Politics of the Supreme Court Shortlist

Jeannie Gersen, The New Yorker February 18, 2022

The Politics of the Supreme Court Shortlist
Scott Applewhite, File)

In September, 2020, when the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opened up a seat on the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump said that he expected to name a nominee soon, and specified, “It will be a woman—a very talented, very brilliant woman.” A number of female jurists were discussed as top contenders, and he chose Amy Coney Barrett as the nominee. Neither Democrats nor Republicans objected to the stated intention to nominate a woman. Indeed, many would have taken issue with the idea of Ginsburg being replaced by a man—which would have decreased the number of women on the Court from three to two.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site