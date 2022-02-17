More Economic Sanctions May Not Deter Putin | RealClearPolitics

In an interview published over the weekend, Viktor Tatarintsev, Russia’s Ambassador to Sweden, was asked about the threat of American and European economic sanctions should Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a shit about all their sanctions,” Tatarintsev replied. “We have already had so many sanctions, and in that sense they’ve had a positive effect on our economy and agriculture. . .​ . We are more self-sufficient and have been able to increase our exports.”