Brace Yourself: The Economy Is About to Get Bumpier | RealClearPolitics

Inflation is raging at a level not seen in 40 years and the Federal Reserve indicates they will … wait another month to do anything. On Wednesday, we got minutes from last month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which has a tremendous ability to tame inflation by hiking interest rates and selling off its $9 trillion balance sheet. The minutes hint that everything is on the table, but whatever it is they plan on doing, it’s probably not going to be for a few more weeks — which leaves open a question: What are they waiting for? After all, the meeting came before the latest inflation report, which shows prices rose more than 7 percent, the fastest rate of increase since 1982.