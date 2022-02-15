Post-Omicron Life Can Be Downright Maddening | RealClearPolitics

Of all the pandemic waves the United States has weathered so far, this one feels uniquely baffling. Omicron is on its way out, and states are relaxing their mask mandates, but close to 200,000 people are still testing positive each day. The country is more vaccinated than ever before, but not vaccinated enough to stop hospitals from filling up with COVID patients. And while we’re still dealing with this variant, another one capable of breaking through those defenses could still emerge. With the coronavirus continuing to surprise us at every turn, the only thing that is certain now is uncertainty.