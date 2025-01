Showtime’s three-part documentary series “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” should be renamed “The Rebirth of a Nation,” presented by the Chinese Communist Party. Based on its two-minute trailer, “All White” aspires to be an all-black adaptation of the infamous 1915 racist propaganda film “The Birth of a Nation.” Ibram X. Kendi and his racial acolytes sit in front of cameras and spew anti-white racism.