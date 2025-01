The bright side for Mikaela Shiffrin, if she can ever bring herself to see it, is that she’s setting herself up for one hell of a redemption arc. On Wednesday morning in Beijing, two days after Shiffrin had skied out in the giant slalom (the event where she’d won gold in 2018), she did the exact same thing in the slalom (the event where she’d won gold in 2014), ending her day five seconds after it started.