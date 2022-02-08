 Liberal Tech Giants Censor Facts About Climate Change | RealClearPolitics

Liberal Tech Giants Censor Facts About Climate Change

Bjorn Lomborg, New York Post February 8, 2022

Liberal Tech Giants Censor Facts About Climate Change
AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof, File

The online world has become a free-speech battleground. Tech platforms have sided with illiberal regimes to censor posts while flagging “misinformation” in free countries. We all share a legitimate interest in avoiding outright falsehoods, but much censorship today — whether at dictators’ behest or in the name of eradicating “misinformation” — ultimately is about restricting discourse to a narrow corridor of the politically acceptable. That makes it harder to identify smart policies.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site