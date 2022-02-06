Why Aren't Americans Happy? | RealClearPolitics

Two-thirds of Americans feel the country is going in the wrong direction. The financial markets are in upheaval, sending waves of uncertainty through the economy and almost certainly through your home. Inflation is raging. Consumer spending is falling. Three-quarters of Americans say that they are suffering from “COVID news fatigue,” impatience with the ceaseless worry about the virus. The two parties are fighting more than ever. Sensible people are raising the specter of “civil war.” Sober people are worrying about real war with Russia and maybe someday with China.