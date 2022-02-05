Why This SCOTUS Nomination Is So Toxic | RealClearPolitics

There are so many interesting firsts to be found on the short list of prospective Black women being vetted for the vacancy at the Supreme Court. We have candidates who don’t hail from the Harvard-Yale near-lock on SCOTUS. We have what appears to be the most overt political patronage appointment that we have seen in decades. We have judges culled from state supreme courts, federal appeals courts, and federal district courts, who, by necessity, write differently for different audiences. Yet most of the narratives upon which we have settled continue to essentialize race and gender almost to the exclusion of everything else.