Poll numbers look bleak for Democrats. A wide range of surveys show twice as many people saying America is on the wrong track as saying it’s heading in the right direction. In the most recent polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics, right track/wrong track deficits were 31, 30, 37, 48, 39, 26, and 50 points. President Joe Biden is underwater by 16, 4, 11, 5, 17, 19, and 14 points on the approve-disapprove question.