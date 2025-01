Do not let the Democrats fool you. They are deeply in the glooms. Even smiling, happy-go-lucky Congressgirl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in the glooms, at least behind closed doors. It is not just the southern border where there roam more foreign-speaking bipeds than native Americanos. It is not inflation that is eroding the value of the dollar, even late at night when most Americans are asleep. Nor is it crime or the condition of the cities.