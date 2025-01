The Omicron wave has caused mass infections of Covid-19, but appear more likely to produce asymptomatic infections or mild illness than the virus always has. (Even prior to the arrival of the vaccines the vast majority of infections were asymptomatic or mild.) Meanwhile the evidence that the vaccines keep you out of the hospital and alive grows and grows, and now it appears that “long Covid,” if real, is much less of a concern for the vaccinated. Get vaccinated, please.