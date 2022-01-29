 'Rule or Ruin' Radicalism Threatens Hassan of NH | RealClearPolitics

'Rule or Ruin' Radicalism Threatens Hassan of NH

Seamus Brennan, AMAC January 29, 2022

AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Already on the list of the 2022’s endangered Democratic senators, New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan has added dramatically to her vulnerability with a vote in recent weeks that strikes at the heart of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status, a sacrosanct political tradition in the Granite State, even as it also threatens to make small states like New Hampshire largely irrelevant in future presidential elections – something that isn’t likely to sit well with many of her voters.

