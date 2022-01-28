The Biden Administration's Media Relations Meltdown | RealClearPolitics

On Tuesday, January 24, as the press was customarily being shouted at and physically coerced to leave a room at the White House, one exchange generated headlines because of the president’s departure from all pretense of decorum. Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy tried to get a response from the president as the White House PR staffers screamed over everyone. The question was about inflation. He specifically asked President Biden if he thought inflation was “a political liability” in the run-up to the midterm elections.