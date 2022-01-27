 Putin's Waited 30 Years to Sort Out Ukraine | RealClearPolitics

Putin's Waited 30 Years to Sort Out Ukraine

David Goldman, PJ Media January 27, 2022

“Ukraine’s induction into the Western alliance system would mean that the US missiles could hit Moscow in 5 minutes, rendering Russian air defence systems ineffectual and obsolete,” writes former top Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar in his blog. Since 1991, when the U.S. and Germany assured Gorbachev that NATO would NOT expand eastward if Russia agreed to German unification, Russia has believed that the West betrayed a solemn commitment by pushing NATO towards Russia’s border (this is disputed by most U.S. sources).

