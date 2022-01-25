How the Women's March May Have Played Out Differently | RealClearPolitics

The story of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington is so messy, and its unraveling so seemingly a foregone conclusion, it’s easy to miss the miracle that was at its core: What started as a smattering of unconnected Facebook events that sprung up the day after Donald Trump’s election became the largest single-day political action in U.S. history — a convening of nearly half a million people, who organized themselves by state and city and bought plane tickets and chartered buses to D.C. to be together on Jan. 21, 2017, five years ago today.
Read Full Article »