How the Women's March May Have Played Out Differently | RealClearPolitics

The story of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington is so messy, and its unraveling so seemingly a foregone conclusion, it’s easy to miss the miracle that was at its core: What started as a smattering of unconnected Facebook events that sprung up the day after Donald Trump’s election became the largest single-day political action in U.S. history — a convening of nearly half a million people, who organized themselves by state and city and bought plane tickets and chartered buses to D.C. to be together on Jan. 21, 2017, five years ago today.