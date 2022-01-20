Social Justice Has Changed--I Haven't | RealClearPolitics

Today we’ve got a special post from an old friend of mine, Charles L. Glenn, who was a colleague of mine 30 years ago at Boston University. As you’ll read below, Charles participated in the civil rights struggle in the ‘60s, traveling to the South to protest and organize. Like many of his generation, he put his body on the front line to help secure the rights of black Americans living under Jim Crow. And he has continued to work for social justice throughout his life, especially in the realm of education.