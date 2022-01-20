An Awkward Racial Truth for Democrats | RealClearPolitics

The Left preaches tolerance but excoriates those who disagree with it. It claims to seek equality or its conveniently and endlessly malleable derivative, equity, but gives preferences unequally to favored groups. It brags that it’s a passionate defender of democracy but works to cancel legitimate votes by making fraudulent voting easier. It arrogates “science” to its partisan causes but rejects the facts of gender, abortion, genetically modified foods, COVID-19, economics, and much else. The list of hypocritical disparities stretches to somewhere over the rainbow.