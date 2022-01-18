The Powerful Woman Who Inspired MLK | RealClearPolitics

We honor Martin Luther King's memory every January, but there are still so many things most people do not know about his life. For example, in his family and among his closest friends, he was known to be lighthearted and humorous. He made fun of his older sister for taking things too seriously, he always tried to lighten the mood and avoid confrontation. As a youth, he was a prankster who would hide behind a bush with his mother's furs tied to a stick, waiting to jump out at people as they walked past his childhood home.