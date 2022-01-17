MLK Jr. Demanded Peace - Never Political Violence | RealClearPolitics

Today, most Americans celebrated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., founding president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the distinguished nonviolent direct action civil rights organization. I came to adulthood under the tutelage of the giants of the SCLC, icons from the civil rights movement such as Dr. King, Fred Shuttlesworth, Ralph Abernathy, Dorothy Heights and Joseph Lowery. Therefore, no one who knows me should be surprised to know that I am top-of-the-line livid that a New York man allegedly threatened the life of former president Donald Trump.