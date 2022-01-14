Two Paths for Omicron | RealClearPolitics

It’s always dangerous, in a fast-moving pandemic, to take a freeze-frame of the present tense and trust that you can see the future in it all that clearly. In the last few days, there has been a wave of good news about Omicron: Cases appear to have peaked in New York and Boston, possibly D.C., and even perhaps the country as a whole. Given the rapid rise and fall of waves elsewhere in the world, this is not too much of a surprise, and most experts expect the descent from the peak to be roughly as steep as the ascent, which means we may be in a much, much better place, infection-wise, in just a few weeks.