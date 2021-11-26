 Why Biden and the Democrats Abandon Thomas Jefferson | RealClearPolitics

Why Biden and the Democrats Abandon Thomas Jefferson

Claire Brighn, AMAC November 26, 2021

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

On Monday, a statue of Thomas Jefferson that had stood watch over the New York City Council chambers for 187 years was carted away to be relocated just a few miles North at the New York Historical Society. The removal follows a vote by a mayoral commission in October to remove the statue after months of increased pressure from leftists on the City Council, and is the culmination of a decades-long campaign by progressive city leaders, who claim that the statue is offensive to minority groups because Jefferson was a slaveowner.

