How Dems Can Win in 2022: Deliver Results to the People | RealClearPolitics

Leah Greenberg’s response to Donald Trump’s 2016 election was to make a Google Doc. The brief was intended for inexperienced activists looking for ways to get involved in a shocking new political landscape. That resource went on to become the Indivisible Project, a progressive nonprofit that has since grown into an umbrella organization for thousands of local activist groups across the country. During Trump’s years in the White House, the nonprofit focused on opposing his agenda and electing Democrats to office. Many of the groups are still populated by people who were newly activated by Trump’s political ascent.