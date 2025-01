It's not easy being an editor. Sometimes, for example, an author might submit a three-page biography describing himself as "a renowned thought-leader and writer" and "one of the most creative analysts, visionaries, and political strategists of his generation." A good editor might politely insist the author tone it down a bit to avoid coming across as a self-important psychopath. Matthew Dowd's editor evidently did not think it was worth the hassle.