If this defection, covered by Katie on Monday, were merely a one-off event, I'm not sure it would merit much additional attention. But it's not. Let's walk through some of the breadcrumbs: (1) Over the last year or so, Republicans have made major gains in South Texas, boasting revitalized and surging support among Hispanics. Major news organizations have taken notice and written about the emerging phenomenon. An excerpt from a New York Times story published in May: