When Will the NYT & WaPo Return Their Pulitzers? | RealClearPolitics

Roger L. Simon, Epoch Times November 17, 2021

When Will the NYT & WaPo Return Their Pulitzers?
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

To anyone paying the slightest attention to the indictments so far resulting from John Durham’s investigation, the still-posted announcement of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize awards in national reporting to the staffs of the New York Times and the Washington Post now reads like an entry from the Babylon Bee: “For deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.”

 

 

