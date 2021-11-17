How Do You Solve a Problem Like Elon Musk? | RealClearPolitics

It feels like some kind of divine punishment that the richest man on the planet is also its most immature. Elon Musk — an oligarch responsible for overseeing several major companies and, perhaps most troubling, the lives of his seven children — has the emotional capacity of an 8-year-old boy attempting his first prank phone call. Dishing out jokes on Twitter, Musk is stunningly unfunny, his comedy seemingly generated by a faulty AI. “Due to inflation 420 has gone up by 69,” read one of his recent gut busters.