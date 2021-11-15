 What Would Life on Mars Look Like? | RealClearPolitics

What Would Life on Mars Look Like?

Sarah Holder, Bloomberg BusinessWeek November 15, 2021

In October, an international cohort of thinkers beamed into the virtual 2021 conference of the Mars Society, which has advocated colonizing the planet since 1998. In an age of low-cost rocket launches and Shatner space jaunts, it was a sign of how attainable the possibility of reaching Mars suddenly seems that the discussions were often about mundane logistics. How would criminals be jailed? What would safe sex mean in a low-gravity, low-oxygen environment? Should Mars have a Catholic diocese?

 

