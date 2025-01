It’s a word you aren’t allowed to say – lynching – because leftists have claimed domain over it, making it an exclusively race-based thing, which is ironic considering the fact that it was Democrats who were lynching black people in the south. But the literal definition, at least until liberals pressure dictionary.com into changing it, is “to put to death, especially by hanging, by mob action and without legal authority” and “to criticize, condemn, etc., in public.”