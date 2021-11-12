 Eric Adams Is Right Not to Budge on His Policing Strategy | RealClearPolitics

Eric Adams Is Right Not to Budge on His Policing Strategy

New York Daily News, New York Daily News November 12, 2021

Mayor-elect Eric Adams deserves credit for having had the courtesy to meet with people who are violently opposed to his agenda — and the wisdom not to buckle when it comes to essential public policy. May he bring a similar approach to others on his far left flank as he tries to govern as a pragmatic progressive in touch with the actual needs of most New Yorkers. Respect for the passions of committed activists is essential; signaling agreement where there is none is counterproductive, and will drag the city down a perilous path.

