Eric Adams Is Right Not to Budge on His Policing Strategy | RealClearPolitics

Mayor-elect Eric Adams deserves credit for having had the courtesy to meet with people who are violently opposed to his agenda — and the wisdom not to buckle when it comes to essential public policy. May he bring a similar approach to others on his far left flank as he tries to govern as a pragmatic progressive in touch with the actual needs of most New Yorkers. Respect for the passions of committed activists is essential; signaling agreement where there is none is counterproductive, and will drag the city down a perilous path.