Americans Are Waking Up to the Democrats' Race Hustle | RealClearPolitics

The smart, moral transcriptionists of our glorious ruling class have discovered what they contend is a terrible crime of wickedness - those rural monsters out there whose skin tone is pale voted for Republicans in astounding numbers. Blatant “whiteness” they call it, a malady that people who aren’t white can suffer from too. Just ask Winsome Sears. And so can the other minority voters who ditched the Democrat plantation in record numbers. But they also contend that voting for Democrats because of your race is great. If consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, these people are totally hobgoblin-free.