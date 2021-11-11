Apocalypse Never: A Look at Perpetual Climate Hysteria | RealClearPolitics

Though many conservatives have understandably grown tired of the left’s perpetually apocalyptic language surrounding climate change and environmental concerns, few would have guessed that President Joe Biden—who has repeatedly claimed that “there is no greater challenge facing our country and our world”—would fall into this category. Yet this is quite literally what appeared to happen during last week’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, as Biden fell asleep mere minutes into the event. Could there be a more perfect portrayal of Americans’ growing exhaustion with the far left’s climate obsession?