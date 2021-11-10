It’s Official: The Era of Cheap Everything Is Over | RealClearPolitics

Not since George H.W. Bush’s administration has your paycheck been pummeled by inflation like this. People are seeing, for the first time in years, a real breakdown in the economy — bare shelves in supermarkets, weeks-long waits for household goods to get delivered, pricier checks at restaurants. At the same time, there’s something wild going on with the stock market. Historically, inflation has been terrible for the Dow Jones and stocks generally. But not this time. The S&P 500 has been acting like one of Elon Musk’s space-bound rockets, going up and up and up. Is it a momentary blip as the market decides how real the inflation threat is? Or is something unusual going on this time?