On the field, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shown an amazing level of talent and leadership, Dean Obeidallah writes. That's why Rodgers' response following the news last week that he was unvaccinated and contracted Covid-19 has been such a jaw-dropping contrast. Rodgers' reaction to the fallout, Obeidallah says, has been more akin to the Trumpian tactic of refusing to take responsibility for past wrongs and instead attacking one's critics.