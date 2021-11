Of all the election results from Tuesday, the defeat of Ballot Question 2 in Minneapolis was the clearest indication of where we are, as a country, on what to do about cops after George Floyd’s murder. Minneapolis was Floyd’s hometown, after all, where rioters set a police precinct on fire in May 2020 — only to have 54 percent of respondents to a Monmouth University poll say their actions were partially or fully justified. If bold change was possible anywhere, it was here.