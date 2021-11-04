It’s Time to Contemplate the End of the Crisis | RealClearPolitics

Americans should be asking ourselves what else needs to happen before we can declare an end to the crisis phase of the pandemic. Although the coronavirus’s course remains unpredictable—and bad surprises are still possible—the Delta-variant surge that started in early July ushered in what may have been the final major wave of disease in the United States. The 1918 influenza pandemic ended only when enough Americans obtained immunity through infection to bring the pathogen under control. The U.S. may soon reach a similar point of controlling the coronavirus as well, both because of widespread vaccination and because of the immunity generated by the sheer volume of Delta infections.