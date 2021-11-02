Questioning the Climate Science Orthodoxy in Glasgow | RealClearPolitics

Signing an executive order in his first week in office, Joe Biden declared, "We have a narrow moment to pursue action at home and abroad in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of that [climate] crisis." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned, "If we don’t act now, it will be too late." Pope Francis urged "radical" action in Glasgow. Not to be outdone, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who cut his chops in Portugal’s socialist party, declared, "The climate crisis is a code red for humanity."