Left Purges First Responders Who Won't Bend the Knee | RealClearPolitics

Consider the golden opportunity now presented to America’s progressive governors, mayors, and other public functionaries. They oversee a workforce divided among the myriad departments that compose their respective state, city, or county governments, the majority of whose members can be relied upon to sympathize with and endorse their leftist prescriptions on how things ought to be managed. They know they need not fear resistance from any substantial number of the bureaucratic drones laboring in the government hive’s various chambers, just so long, that is, as those drones are placated with a generous stream of salaries and benefits.