Does the Republican Party Know Its Purpose? | RealClearPolitics

The Republican Party has a rendezvous with destiny—well, at least with a majority in the House and Senate. Democrats are quickly realizing that Nancy Pelosi's gavel is slipping through her fingers. With Joe Biden's approval ratings collapsing and advanced age only becoming more apparent to voters, the GOP may once again be in control of Washington soon. Republicans are counting on a realignment of working-class white and Latino voters, as well as a resurgence among white college-educated voters, to bring them back into leadership.