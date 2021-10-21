Five Unnerving Stories About Terry McAuliffe | RealClearPolitics

If recent polling indicates anything about the current state of the Virginia gubernatorial race, it’s that many Virginians don’t need any more reasons to oppose Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe than they already have. Between his covert support for Critical Race Theory, discreet plans to abolish the suburbs, advocacy for abortion-on-demand, and other radical policies, it has become increasingly clear that McAuliffe’s alliance with the far-left wing of his party is, at the very least, alarming to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia.