A Radical Social Studies Revolution Underway in Schools? | RealClearPolitics

It was a revealing speech Tina Lane Heafner gave at the National Council for the Social Studies' 2019 conference in Austin, Texas. And a disturbing one. American taxpayers don't know the NCSS—or Heafner—but they should. It's the nation's largest professional association devoted to social studies education, with 24,000 members. Heafner is its president. And it's conspiring to do more than insert critical race theory into our nation's schools. Its plan is bigger and bolder than that.