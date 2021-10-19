Can Anyone Stop the Uberization of the Economy? | RealClearPolitics

In January 2020, Henry DeGroot, an Uber and Lyft driver and organizer with the Boston Independent Drivers Guild (BIDG), walked into a room in one of the Brutalist concrete buildings near Boston’s city hall that was about the size of a closet and free of windows — “the depths of bureaucracy,” he said. He and other drivers sat down with people from state attorney general Maura Healey’s office and made a case that, under existing state law, app companies were misclassifying drivers and denying them benefits.