Disgraced Spy Christopher Steele Still Pushing Dossier | RealClearPolitics

The disgraced former British spy Christopher Steele has kept a low profile in recent years. Understandably so, given that investigations revealed his dossier — the collection of anti-Trump stories he compiled to try to undermine Donald Trump's 2016 presidential candidacy — was filled with falsehoods and unverifiable claims. But now, Steele has granted an interview to ABC's George Stephanopoulos. And if you were wondering whether Steele feels any remorse for being so wrong about something so important, wonder no more: He doesn't.