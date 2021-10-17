DOJ Memory Holes Andrew McCabe Wrongdoing | RealClearPolitics

Andrew McCabe was the number-two man at the FBI during the years disgraced former Director James Comey was in charge. He was a critical part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. He took part in the FBI's misrepresentations to a secret foreign surveillance court when it wrongly wiretapped former campaign aide Carter Page. And he was found, by the Justice Department's own inspector general, to have lied repeatedly to investigators looking into his leaks to the media during the Hillary Clinton email investigation. For that, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on March 16, 2018.