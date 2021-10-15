McAuliffe's Campaign Descends Into Disarray in Virginia | RealClearPolitics

Terry McAuliffe is slipping in Virginia. Warning signs first appeared several weeks ago as McAuliffe’s once healthy polling lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia Governor’s race evaporated. Now, as Democrats’ popularity continues to sink throughout the country, Youngkin is surging and has firmly taken the momentum in the race. But while Youngkin has done an impressive job of highlighting McAuliffe’s flaws, the most immediately apparent problem plaguing McAuliffe has been McAuliffe himself, and the most damaging blows against him have been self-inflicted.