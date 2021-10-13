Republicans May Go All In on Parental Rights | RealClearPolitics

Thanks to the state’s proximity to the Beltway, off-year gubernatorial elections in Virginia get outsize attention as prophetic bellwethers of emerging trends in national elections. So you can be sure that what happens in the 2021 contest featuring Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will be reported and studied to death, particularly if the lavishly financed “outsider businessman” Youngkin can pull off an upset in a place where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide contest since 2009.